2012 Kia Sportage
SX
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 216,687 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows! Top safety scores, agile performance and a comfortable interior make the 2011 Kia Sportage a compelling choice among new 2012 SUV's. This 2012 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Kingston. The recently redesigned Sportage has quickly become one of the leaders in its class of compact SUVs, thanks to its stylish design, generous feature set, connectivity and entertainment systems and strong value for the money. Despite its compact size, the new Sportage is of a size that's large enough for a growing family of four, yet it still fits into a compact-car parking space. The 2012 Sportage's 4-wheel drive system combines the best of both worlds with a real locking center differential as well as car-like on-road all-wheel drive finesse.This SUV has 216,687 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311! Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Taylor Automall
