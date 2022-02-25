$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
GX- CERTIFIED
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
151,602KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8417523
- Stock #: P01516
- VIN: JM1BL1UF0C1585374
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 151,602 KM
Vehicle Description
Get the power you need and the comfort you want in this Chevy Silverado 2500HD. This 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Get the job done in comfort and style with this 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. Chevy trucks have a track record of capability and dependability and that's no different in this heavy duty pickup. It can do the big jobs while displaying good road manners around town and on the open road. No matter where the job takes you, get it done with style and confidence in a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HDThis sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 151,602 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's white in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 445HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Silverado 2500HD's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Silverado 2500HD LT is a great choice as it comes with features like aluminum wheels, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio, a heavy-duty locking rear differential, remote keyless entry, a leather wrapped steering wheel and an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional features also include cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, 4G LTE hotspot capability, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology, SiriusXM radio, power windows and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Touch Screen, Ez-lift Tailgate, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Teen Driver Technology.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Engine Immobilizer, Driver Air Bag, CD Player, ABS, Rear Defrost, Traction Control, Passenger Air Bag, Power Steering, MP3 Player, Child Safety Locks, Power Outlet, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Temporary Spare Tire, AM/FM Stereo, Keyless Entr...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Taylor Automall
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4