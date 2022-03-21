Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Toyota Tundra

216,100 KM

Details Description Features

$22,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota Tundra

2012 Toyota Tundra

SR5 4.6L V8 BACK RACK - LIFTED - CLEAN CARPROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota Tundra

SR5 4.6L V8 BACK RACK - LIFTED - CLEAN CARPROOF

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 8721569
  2. 8721569
  3. 8721569
  4. 8721569
  5. 8721569
  6. 8721569
  7. 8721569
  8. 8721569
  9. 8721569
  10. 8721569
  11. 8721569
  12. 8721569
  13. 8721569
  14. 8721569
  15. 8721569
  16. 8721569
  17. 8721569
  18. 8721569
  19. 8721569
  20. 8721569
  21. 8721569
  22. 8721569
  23. 8721569
  24. 8721569
  25. 8721569
  26. 8721569
  27. 8721569
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

216,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8721569
  • Stock #: 10146A
  • VIN: 5TFUM5F1XCX037944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 216,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Your 2012 Toyota Tundra is the perfect work truck, ready for any job you need to throw at it. It sits lifted on upgraded rims and tires, preinstalled back rack, 60/40 folding rear bench, power locks and windows and a clean carfax report.


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

2018 Subaru XV Cross...
 50,978 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 104,031 KM
$15,395 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan NV200 SV...
 57,142 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory