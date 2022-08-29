$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Audi A7
3.0 Premium- Certified
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
122,827KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9172240
- Stock #: 22592A
- VIN: WAU3GCFC7DN016150
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Stock # 22592A
- Mileage 122,827 KM
This breathtaking A7 was not based on anything but pure passion for design. This 2013 Audi A7 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Born without compromise, the basis of this A7 was a blank sheet of paper and the desire to push the envelope. This luxury performance vehicle offers the thrill of the open road and the comfort of an executive boardroom in one stunning package. For the next step in Progressive performance, check out the breathtaking A7.This sedan has 122,827 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
THE CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED ADVANTAGE
Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer’s Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, and an Exchange Privilege.
OUR VEHICLES ARE PRE-OWNED. IT DOESN’T MEAN WE LOVE THEM ANY LESS.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Driver Air Bag,CD Player,Premium Sound System,MP3 Player,CD Changer,ABS,Cruise Control,Sun/Moonroof,Satellite Radio,Fog Lamps,Hard Disk Drive Media Storage,Traction Control,Automatic Headlights,Tire Pressure Monitor,Trip Computer,Passenger Air Bag,Rear...
