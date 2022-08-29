Menu
2013 BMW 328

43,961 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2013 BMW 328

2013 BMW 328

i xDrive ONE OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL TRADE

2013 BMW 328

i xDrive ONE OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL TRADE

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

43,961KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9286996
  • Stock #: 10413
  • VIN: WBA3B3C57DF531387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10413
  • Mileage 43,961 KM

Vehicle Description

Your 2013 BMW 328I xDrive is an AWD luxury car with extremely low KM for its model year! Loaded with features like leather, heated seats, power sunroof, Navigation, Backup cam and much more! This vehicle was locally traded in and is a one-owner vehicle with a clean CARFAX!


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

