750 LI!!!!!!! HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!

2013 BMW 750Li

72,777 KM

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
12903368

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

Used
72,777KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBAYE8C58DDE22350

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,777 KM

Vehicle Description

750 LI!!!!!!! HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!
PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)

n/a

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

