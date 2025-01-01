Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Park Assist, Memory Seats, Remote Start, Rear Camera, Bluetooth</b><br> <br> Buick offers a luxurious three row SUV with the Enclave. This 2013 Buick Enclave is fresh on our lot in Kingston. <br> <br>The 2013 Buick Enclave is a full size crossover SUV with ample space for passengers and cargo and plenty of luxury appointments. It offers three rows of seating and an exceptionally quiet ride for an SUV plus the bonus of a family-friendly interior. If youre looking for an alternative to expensive luxury SUVs from the import brands, check out the Buick Enclave. This SUV has 232,569 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!<br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

2013 Buick Enclave

232,569 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Buick Enclave

Premium

Watch This Vehicle
12706554

2013 Buick Enclave

Premium

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

  1. 12706554
  2. 12706554
  3. 12706554
  4. 12706554
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
232,569KM
VIN 5GAKVDKD2DJ147746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 232,569 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Park Assist, Memory Seats, Remote Start, Rear Camera, Bluetooth

Buick offers a luxurious three row SUV with the Enclave. This 2013 Buick Enclave is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

The 2013 Buick Enclave is a full size crossover SUV with ample space for passengers and cargo and plenty of luxury appointments. It offers three rows of seating and an exceptionally quiet ride for an SUV plus the bonus of a family-friendly interior. If you're looking for an alternative to expensive luxury SUVs from the import brands, check out the Buick Enclave. This SUV has 232,569 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 3.6L DIRECT INJECTION (DI) V6 (STD), Front Side Air Bag, AM/FM Stereo, Floor Mats, 3rd Row Seat, Bucket Seats, Telematics, Auxiliary Audio Input, Temporary Spare Tire, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Rear Parking Aid, R...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Automall

Used 2016 Chevrolet Trax LTZ for sale in Kingston, ON
2016 Chevrolet Trax LTZ 94,007 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Trax Premier for sale in Kingston, ON
2020 Chevrolet Trax Premier 134,159 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Buick Enclave Premium for sale in Kingston, ON
2013 Buick Enclave Premium 232,569 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Taylor Automall

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2013 Buick Enclave