2013 Cadillac SRX
Luxury- Sunroof - Leather Seats
129,911KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10630170
- Stock #: P01545A
- VIN: 3GYFNGE38DS650940
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 129,911 KM
Vehicle Description
Cadillac’s SRX is an avant-garde alternative in a segment full of sameness. This 2013 Cadillac SRX is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
With greater utility than a sedan and more agility than a full-size SUV, the SRX is the sweet spot in Cadillac's outstanding lineup. This mid-size luxury crossover is a standout in an otherwise dull segment. Its chiseled styling is complemented by a daring, high-tech interior with room to seat five and plenty of cargo space to boot. The Cadillac SRX leads the way in utilitarian refinement. This SUV has 129,911 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Park Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorcadillac.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Call 613-549-1311 and book a test-drive today! o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 3.6L V6 DOHC DI VVT ALUMINUM E85 FLEXFUEL (STD), Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Sun/Moonroof, Premium Sound System, Automatic Headlights, Trip Computer, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Tire Pressure Moni...
