Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Cadillac SRX

129,911 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

Contact Seller
2013 Cadillac SRX

2013 Cadillac SRX

Luxury- Sunroof - Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Cadillac SRX

Luxury- Sunroof - Leather Seats

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
129,911KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10630170
  • Stock #: P01545A
  • VIN: 3GYFNGE38DS650940

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 129,911 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Bluetooth, Heated Seats!

Cadillac’s SRX is an avant-garde alternative in a segment full of sameness. This 2013 Cadillac SRX is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

With greater utility than a sedan and more agility than a full-size SUV, the SRX is the sweet spot in Cadillac's outstanding lineup. This mid-size luxury crossover is a standout in an otherwise dull segment. Its chiseled styling is complemented by a daring, high-tech interior with room to seat five and plenty of cargo space to boot. The Cadillac SRX leads the way in utilitarian refinement. This SUV has 129,911 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Park Assist.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorcadillac.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/



Call 613-549-1311 and book a test-drive today! o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 3.6L V6 DOHC DI VVT ALUMINUM E85 FLEXFUEL (STD), Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Sun/Moonroof, Premium Sound System, Automatic Headlights, Trip Computer, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Tire Pressure Moni...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Automall

2018 Hyundai Tucson ...
 77,256 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Buick Encore Sp...
 72,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Malib...
 73,486 KM
$12,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Automall

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory