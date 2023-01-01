$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2013 Chevrolet Corvette
2013 Chevrolet Corvette
2dr Cpe
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
101,455KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10138356
- Stock #: 23372AA
- VIN: 1G1YE2DW9D5101487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Torch Red
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23372AA
- Mileage 101,455 KM
Vehicle Description
When it comes to performance, the 2013 Chevrolet Corvette is one of the world's best bargains. In its 60th year, the Corvette still hasn't forgotten its heritage. The exterior is distinctly modern with a few cues to its past like the four round taillights and aerodynamic shape. Under the hood lies a powerful V8 waiting to be unleashed. It's a car that's as fun to drive as it is to look at. No matter how high your expectations are, this Corvette is still sure to surprise you.This coupe has 101,455 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED PADDLE SHIFT WITH AUTOMATIC MODES -inc: 2.56 axle ratio, 2.56 REAR AXLE RATIO, AUDIO SYSTEM AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 PLAYBACK -inc: radio data system (RDS) seek & scan digital clock auto-tone control auto volume ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Taylor Automall
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4