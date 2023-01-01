Menu
2013 Chevrolet Corvette

101,455 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2013 Chevrolet Corvette

2013 Chevrolet Corvette

2dr Cpe

2013 Chevrolet Corvette

2dr Cpe

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

101,455KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10138356
  Stock #: 23372AA
  VIN: 1G1YE2DW9D5101487

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Torch Red
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 23372AA
  Mileage 101,455 KM

Vehicle Description

The Corvette has always been an unbelievable performance experience and this one is no different. This 2013 Chevrolet Corvette is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

When it comes to performance, the 2013 Chevrolet Corvette is one of the world's best bargains. In its 60th year, the Corvette still hasn't forgotten its heritage. The exterior is distinctly modern with a few cues to its past like the four round taillights and aerodynamic shape. Under the hood lies a powerful V8 waiting to be unleashed. It's a car that's as fun to drive as it is to look at. No matter how high your expectations are, this Corvette is still sure to surprise you.This coupe has 101,455 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED PADDLE SHIFT WITH AUTOMATIC MODES -inc: 2.56 axle ratio, 2.56 REAR AXLE RATIO, AUDIO SYSTEM AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 PLAYBACK -inc: radio data system (RDS) seek & scan digital clock auto-tone control auto volume ...

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

