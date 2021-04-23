Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Malibu

88,739 KM

Details Description Features

$10,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Malibu

2013 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

  1. 6986270
  2. 6986270
  3. 6986270
  4. 6986270
  5. 6986270
Contact Seller

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

88,739KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6986270
  • Stock #: 21487A
  • VIN: 1G11C5SA9DF202555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 21487A
  • Mileage 88,739 KM

Vehicle Description

Taup Gray Metallic Malibu LT Sedan | PS | RVS | RVC | 4-Cyl 2.5L | 6-Spd A/T | 88,738 km Come test-drive this 2013 Chevrolet Malibu LT with 88,738 kilometres. This certified pre-owned Sedan is powered by a Gas 4-Cyl 2.5L/150 engine with a 6-Speed Automatic transmission with Front-Wheel-Drive. This is a 5-passenger vehicle. More information: ENGINE 2.5L SIDI DOHC 4-CYLINDER W/VVT (STD), A/C, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Tires - Rear All-Season, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Stability Control, Front Head Air Bag, Climate Control, Front Wheel Drive, Power Windows, Driver Vanity Mirror, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Bluetooth Connection, Cloth Seats, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Bluetooth Connection, Brake Assist, Premium Synthetic Seats, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Temporary Spare Tire, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Remote Engine Start, Front Side Air Bag, Rear A/C, AM/FM Stereo, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Aluminum Wheels, Telematics, Auxiliary Audio Input, Navigation from Telematics, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats, Power Outlet, Security System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Emergency Trunk Release, Rear Bench Seat, Power Door Locks, Power Door Locks, Tires - Front All-Season, Rear Side Air Bag, Rear Defrost, CD Player, ABS, Automatic Headlights, Knee Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Power Steering, Traction Control, Satellite Radio, Passenger Air Bag, Cruise Control, Traction Control, MP3 Player, Engine Immobilizer, Smart Device Integration, Smart Device Integration, Requires Subscription, Requires Subscription Call 613-549-1311 and book a test-drive today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
ENGINE 2.5L SIDI DOHC 4-CYLINDER W/VVT (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Automall

2017 Chevrolet Equin...
 38,581 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2003 Cadillac Sevill...
 155,090 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Cadillac SRX Lu...
 79,303 KM
$20,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory