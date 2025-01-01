Menu
Super low mileage!

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

41,550 KM

$17,200

+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT EXT CAB

12091078

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT EXT CAB

Petersen's Garage

1493 John Counter Blvd, Kingston, ON K7M 3L5

613-546-1048

$17,200

+ taxes & licensing

Used
41,550KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,550 KM

Vehicle Description

Super low mileage!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Onstar
Tire Pressure Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start
Tonneau Cover
auto climate control

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Towing Package
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Security

Security Features

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Power Folding Mirrors
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Petersen's Garage

Petersen's Garage

1493 John Counter Blvd, Kingston, ON K7M 3L5
613-546-1048

