Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT for sale in Kingston, ON

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

115,000 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT

13102055

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT

Location

Strader Motor Sales Kingston

842 Kingston 2, Kingston, ON K7L 4V1

613-541-7977

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
115,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GCNCPEX2DZ110948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Strader Motor Sales Kingston

Strader Motor Sales Kingston

842 Kingston 2, Kingston, ON K7L 4V1

613-541-XXXX

613-541-7977

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Strader Motor Sales Kingston

613-541-7977

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500