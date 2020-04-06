Menu
2013 Chrysler 200

Limited

2013 Chrysler 200

Limited

James Braden Nissan

790 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 3X9

6135075261

$7,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 178,506KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4844511
  • Stock #: N2122A
  • VIN: 1C3CCBCG6DN673350
Exterior Colour
Red
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Text 613-484-9490 for pictures. loaded with leather and sunroof very nice local trade. pictures will be uploaded soon!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Flex Fuel Capability
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • A/T
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • 6-Speed A/T
  • Requires Subscription

James Braden Nissan

James Braden Nissan

790 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 3X9

