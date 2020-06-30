Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

175,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

Tallen's Auto Sales Ltd

613-634-4401

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Location

Tallen's Auto Sales Ltd

1155 Midland Ave, Kingston, ON K7P 2X8

613-634-4401

  1. 5352500
  2. 5352500
  3. 5352500
  4. 5352500
  5. 5352500
  6. 5352500
  7. 5352500
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5352500
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG9DR574507

$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

175,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety Certified. Incls 3 month powertrain warranty. CarFax Report. Oil Change Complete. Clean & Detailed. Financing available for all credit types.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
rear air conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Stow & Go Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Roof Racks
tinted windows
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rearview Camera
Entertainment System
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry
Captain's Chairs
Power Sliding Door(s)
Power/Adjustable Pedals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tallen's Auto Sales Ltd

2014 Ford Escape SE
 188,000 KM
$10,800 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Cruze...
 120,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE
 146,000 KM
$10,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tallen's Auto Sales Ltd

Tallen's Auto Sales Ltd

Tallen's Auto Sales Ltd

1155 Midland Ave, Kingston, ON K7P 2X8

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-4401

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory