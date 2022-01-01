Menu
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

143,041 KM

Platinum Auto Sales

613-561-4857

Contact Seller
SE/SXT

Location

2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2

143,041KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8133091
  • Stock #: 750361
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG7DR750361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 143,041 KM

Vehicle Description

Inquire for details @ 613-561-4857 (Call or Text) or Drop by the office @ 2212 Princess St, Kingston, Ontario - Platinum Auto Sales, Proudly Serving Kingston at our New Convenient Location to help serve you better!
Are you making payments for a vehicle you no longer want or need? We can get you out of that car and into a car you love.
Have you been to other dealerships and declined for a vehicle? We finance ALL credit situations and income types: Full time, Part time, Pension, Old Age Security, ODSP, Ontario Works, Child Tax and even Cash Income. Good credit, bad credit, no credit? Bankruptcy or Consumer Proposal? Your approved! Need cash for a down payment? We can help with that too.
Top Tier Extended Warranty & Gap Insurance Protection Packages! Come see the Platinum team and let us take the stress out of buying your next car.
Platinum Auto Sales Kingston - Call or Txt 613-561-4857 Come into the office at 2212 Princess St, Kingston The Home of Guaranteed Financing **(O.A.C. and/or down payment may be required, in house financing also available).

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

