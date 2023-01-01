$CALL+ tax & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2013 Dodge Journey
SE Plus
258,760KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10054230
- Stock #: 23440A
- VIN: 3C4PDCAB5DT733450
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Wagon
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 258,760 KM
Vehicle Description
There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 258,760 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4PDCAB5DT733450.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD), WHITE, 22G SE PLUS CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L engine 4-speed auto trans adjustable roof rail crossbars black side roof rails fold-away body-colour heated pwr mirrors cargo compartment ...
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4