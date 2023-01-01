Menu
2013 Dodge Journey

258,760 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2013 Dodge Journey

2013 Dodge Journey

SE Plus

2013 Dodge Journey

SE Plus

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

258,760KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10054230
  Stock #: 23440A
  VIN: 3C4PDCAB5DT733450

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Wagon
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 258,760 KM

Vehicle Description

Versatile, efficient, and stylish, this Dodge Journey has a lot to offer. This 2013 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 258,760 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4PDCAB5DT733450.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD), WHITE, 22G SE PLUS CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L engine 4-speed auto trans adjustable roof rail crossbars black side roof rails fold-away body-colour heated pwr mirrors cargo compartment ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-XXXX

613-549-1311

1-866-549-1311
