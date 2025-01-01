Menu
The 2013 Ford Explorer Limited is a well-equipped SUV with 3.5L Ti-VCT V6 engine, 12.7 L/100 km city / 8.7 L/100 km highway, Power liftgate, Leather-trimmed seating surfaces, Heated and ventilated front seats, 10-way power-adjustable driver and passenger seats with memory function, Power-folding third-row seats, SYNC® with MyFord Touch® and 8-inch touchscreen display. This vehicle has extremely low KM for its year along with a clean CARFAX and has spent every winter in Florida.

2013 Ford Explorer

91,030 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Explorer

Limited NEVER SEEN WINTER - 3RD ROW SEATING

12143142

2013 Ford Explorer

Limited NEVER SEEN WINTER - 3RD ROW SEATING

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,030KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FM5K7F84DGA85004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,030 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

