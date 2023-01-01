$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 GMC Sierra 2500
HD SLE
170,198KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10470051
- Stock #: 24004A
- VIN: 1GT120C86DF205695
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 170,198 KM
Vehicle Description
Add a touch of class to your hard-working, heavy-duty truck with the GMC Sierra HD. This 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Take one look inside the GMC Sierra HD and you'll see clearly why this is the standard in truck interiors. Sierra's interior brings comfort, refinement, and convenience to a whole new level. From the exceptional storage space in the center console to connectivity and convenience features, the Sierra HD is designed to give you the comfort you deserve and the flexible functionality you need. This class-leading interior is made complete by the truck's rugged exterior and impressive capability to make for one irresistible heavy-duty truck. This pickup has 170,198 kms. It's summit white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Onstar, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE - 6.6L V8 DURAMAX DIESEL -inc: dual 730 CCA batteries engine block heater diesel exhaust brake cover for radiator grille & front bumper openings for winter weather, A/C, Tires - Rear All-Season, Power Windows, Intermittent Wipers, Privacy Gl...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
