Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 GMC Sierra 2500

170,198 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

Contact Seller
2013 GMC Sierra 2500

2013 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

  1. 10470051
  2. 10470051
  3. 10470051
  4. 10470051
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
170,198KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10470051
  • Stock #: 24004A
  • VIN: 1GT120C86DF205695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 170,198 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, OnStar, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows!

Add a touch of class to your hard-working, heavy-duty truck with the GMC Sierra HD. This 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

Take one look inside the GMC Sierra HD and you'll see clearly why this is the standard in truck interiors. Sierra's interior brings comfort, refinement, and convenience to a whole new level. From the exceptional storage space in the center console to connectivity and convenience features, the Sierra HD is designed to give you the comfort you deserve and the flexible functionality you need. This class-leading interior is made complete by the truck's rugged exterior and impressive capability to make for one irresistible heavy-duty truck. This pickup has 170,198 kms. It's summit white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Onstar, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE - 6.6L V8 DURAMAX DIESEL -inc: dual 730 CCA batteries engine block heater diesel exhaust brake cover for radiator grille & front bumper openings for winter weather, A/C, Tires - Rear All-Season, Power Windows, Intermittent Wipers, Privacy Gl...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Automall

2013 GMC Sierra 2500...
 170,198 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 62,205 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Honda Civic Sed...
 82,123 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Automall

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory