2013 GMC Yukon
Denali NAVIGATION - SUNROOF - LED HEADLIGHTS & TAIL LIGHTS
Location
Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8403933
- Stock #: 10189
- VIN: 1GKS2EEF3DR371995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 134,600 KM
Vehicle Description
**The vehicle has a Salvage/ Rebuilt Title.**
Was previously declared a Total Loss by Insurance.
This vehicle is being sold on consignment. It is owned by the shop that does all of our mechanical work.
It has been inspected and declared safe and roadworthy.
New Brakes, New Tires, New LED Lights all around.
**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**
All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed).
Vehicle Features
