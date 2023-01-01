$16,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda Civic
EX
Location
624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
123,802KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9762235
- VIN: 2HGFB2F50DH037040
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 037040
- Mileage 123,802 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Map Lights
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Windows
Sunroof
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Comfort
Climate Control
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3