2013 Honda Civic

Location

Ashie Motor Sales

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

613-532-6947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 037040
  • Mileage 123,802 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Map Lights
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Windows

Sunroof

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Ashie Motor Sales

Ashie Motor Sales

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

