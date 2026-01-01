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2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

257,028 KM

Details Features

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

5dr HB Auto GL

Watch This Vehicle
14443762

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

5dr HB Auto GL

Location

Petersen's Garage

1493 John Counter Blvd, Kingston, ON K7M 3L5

613-546-1048

  1. 1784139478093
  2. 1784139478691
  3. 1784139479257
  4. 1784139479812
  5. 1784139480394
  6. 1784139480927
  7. 1784139481362
Contact Seller

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
257,028KM
VIN kmhd25le8du107033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 257,028 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Petersen's Garage

Petersen's Garage

1493 John Counter Blvd, Kingston, ON K7M 3L5
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613-546-XXXX

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613-546-1048

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$4,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Petersen's Garage

613-546-1048

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT