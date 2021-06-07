Menu
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

92,363 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ashie Motor Sales

613-532-6947

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4DR 2.0T AUTO LIMITED

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4DR 2.0T AUTO LIMITED

Location

Ashie Motor Sales

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

613-532-6947

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

92,363KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7317185
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA9DG002871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,363 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean carfax, no accidents, and regularly serviced. Looking for a crossover that has a luxurious feel, loads of features with todays technology, and a spacious interior ? This 13' Santa Fe Limited is it! It does not disappoint as a leisurely commuter vehicle with the ability to haul a decent amount of gear. It comes equipped with alloy wheels, power group, push start, back up camera, heated/cooling front seats, heated steering wheel, leather interior, dual climate control, pano sunroof, steering wheel mounted controls with cruise control, navigation, bluetooth, eco mode, power hatch, keyless entry, pano sunroof...plus much more! Why pick Ashie Motor Sales? We have been a trusted name in the automotive industry since 1977. Every vehicle we sell comes with a 6 month/unlimited kilometre warranty FREE! We have been proudly serving Kingston, Napanee, Gananoque, Belleville, Brockville, Trenton, Smith Falls, Perth and Cobourg for over 40 years. We truly appreciate every customer who contacts us and believe that customer satisfaction always comes first. We offer finance rates as low as 4.99%, same day approval with NO HIDDEN FEES. Every vehicle from Ashie Motors is safetied and certified with a CarFax vehicle history report. We believe that taking care of a customer after the sale is just as important as before the sale. We have been in business for over 40 years because of that philosophy. Come visit us today at 624 Princess St, Kingston and you'll see why our customer service is second to none. Click NOW to lock in a financing rate as low as 4.99%! Apply online http://www.ashiemotorsales.com or call 613 532 6947, NO down payment O.A.C.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

