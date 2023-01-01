Menu
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera!

This Hyundai Tucson is your sidekick to life. It can handle anything you throw at it whether its running errands or going on a long adventure. This 2013 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

Out of all of your options for a compact crossover? This Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle thats up for anything. It doesnt hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 126,570 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/

For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston.

2013 Hyundai Tucson

126,570 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Tucson

Limited- Navigation - Sunroof

2013 Hyundai Tucson

Limited- Navigation - Sunroof

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

126,570KM
Used
VIN KM8JUCACXDU571539

  • Exterior Colour DIAMOND SILVER METALLIC
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 24245A
  • Mileage 126,570 KM

Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera!

This Hyundai Tucson is your sidekick to life. It can handle anything you throw at it whether it's running errands or going on a long adventure. This 2013 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

Out of all of your options for a compact crossover? This Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 126,570 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

BLACK LEATHER SEAT TRIM, DIAMOND SILVER METALLIC, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Mirror(s), Universal Garage Door Opener, Rear Bench Seat, Security System, Tires - Rear Performance, Heated Front Seat(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Alum...

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2013 Hyundai Tucson