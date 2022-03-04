Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Veloster

170,185 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Veloster

2013 Hyundai Veloster

w/Tech

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Veloster

w/Tech

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

170,185KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8472420
  • Stock #: 22285A
  • VIN: KMHTC6AD2DU121132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Mileage 170,185 KM

Vehicle Description

For 200+Hp this Veloster is the ideal relatively inexpensive coupe. This 2013 Hyundai Veloster is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

The 2013 Hyundai Veloster dances the line between sporty coupe and all out sports car with a long list of features and impressive handling. The Veloster is a highly-styled hatchback with a unique third door on the right rear side to make entry and exist a breeze. If you want a small car that's huge on style and fun to drive, yet also fuel-efficient and won't cost a fortune to buy, the Veloster should definitely be on your short list.This hatchback has 170,185 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Mirror(s), Keyless Start, Security System, Tires - Rear Performance, Rear Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Heated Front Seat(s), Cargo Shade, Front Wheel Drive, Tires - Front Performance, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, D...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Automall

2018 Nissan Titan XD
 171,512 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Acura MDX Elite...
 74,677 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 42,262 KM
$46,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory