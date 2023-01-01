Menu
2013 Kia Forte

221,064 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2013 Kia Forte

2013 Kia Forte

Koup EX- Fog Lamps

2013 Kia Forte

Koup EX- Fog Lamps

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

221,064KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9533488
  Stock #: 63597
  VIN: KNAFU6A26D5648207

Vehicle Details

  • Stock # 63597
  • Mileage 221,064 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Power Windows!

With a nicely balanced steering and handling capabilities, driving this Kia Forte Koup is increasingly fun. This 2013 Kia Forte Koup is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

The 2013 Forte Koup is a two-door coupe evokes passion with a fun-to-drive performance, comfort, technology and safety features with added eye-catching design styling enhancements and convenience features. Forte Koup embodies athleticism and agility with world-class design and sleek profile. This coupe has 221,064 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 156HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Tires - Rear Performance, Power Mirror(s), Heated Front Seat(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Rear Bench Seat, Front Side Air Bag, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Temporary Spare Tire, Power Outlet, A...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

