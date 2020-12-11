Menu
2013 Kia Forte Koup

159,000 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Wagmarr Auto Sales

613-546-1719

2013 Kia Forte Koup

2013 Kia Forte Koup

SX

2013 Kia Forte Koup

SX

Location

Wagmarr Auto Sales

70 Hickson Ave Unit 1, Kingston, ON K7K 2N6

613-546-1719

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

159,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6349358
  VIN: KNAFW6A36D5744910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

One owner, no accident, very well mantianed

Comes with :  new summer tires & extra new winter tires and rims.

Financing available.  $87.67 bi weekly payments, on approved credit 

 

All vehicles are professionally cleaned and certified.  Included in the price of the vehicle is,  a complimentary full tank of gas, license transfer, oil change, 3 month warranty.

No hidden fees. No mark-up games. No sales pressure.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wagmarr Auto Sales

Wagmarr Auto Sales

70 Hickson Ave Unit 1, Kingston, ON K7K 2N6

