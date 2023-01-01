2013 Kia Sorento

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 8 , 9 7 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9931346

9931346 Stock #: 10530A

10530A VIN: 5XYKUDA26DG344405

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 98,975 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tachometer Navigation System Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.