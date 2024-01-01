$7,888+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Soul
2013 Kia Soul
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
$7,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and reliable ride that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Kia Soul from Paulette Auto Sales! This red beauty boasts a spacious and versatile interior, perfect for everyday commutes and weekend adventures. With its 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, it delivers a smooth and efficient driving experience.
This Soul is packed with features designed to enhance comfort and convenience. Enjoy the cool breeze with air conditioning, stay safe with anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags, and cruise comfortably with cruise control. The heated mirrors ensure clear visibility in any weather, while the power windows, locks, mirrors, and steering make driving a breeze.
Here are 5 features that make this 2013 Kia Soul stand out:
- Bold Red Exterior: Turn heads with this eye-catching red paint job.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable in any weather.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock and start your car with ease.
- Power Everything: Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, mirrors, and steering.
Ready to experience the fun and functionality of this Kia Soul? Visit Paulette Auto Sales today!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales
Email Paulette Auto Sales
Paulette Auto Sales
Paulette Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-507-XXXX(click to show)
613-507-9910
Alternate Numbers833-241-0443
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910