<p>Looking for a stylish and reliable ride that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Kia Soul from Paulette Auto Sales! This red beauty boasts a spacious and versatile interior, perfect for everyday commutes and weekend adventures. With its 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, it delivers a smooth and efficient driving experience.</p><p>This Soul is packed with features designed to enhance comfort and convenience. Enjoy the cool breeze with air conditioning, stay safe with anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags, and cruise comfortably with cruise control. The heated mirrors ensure clear visibility in any weather, while the power windows, locks, mirrors, and steering make driving a breeze.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 features that make this 2013 Kia Soul stand out:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Bold Red Exterior:</strong> Turn heads with this eye-catching red paint job.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay safe and comfortable in any weather.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock and start your car with ease.</li><li><strong>Power Everything:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, mirrors, and steering.</li></ul><p>Ready to experience the fun and functionality of this Kia Soul? Visit Paulette Auto Sales today!</p>

2013 Kia Soul

$7,888

+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Soul

2013 Kia Soul

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN KNDJT2A68D7505162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2013 Kia Soul