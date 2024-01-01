Menu
<p>Looking for a fun and versatile ride that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Kia Soul 5dr Wgn Auto 2u, proudly offered by Paulette Auto Sales! This stylish red SUV/crossover packs a punch with its peppy 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission. With 135,509km on the odometer, this Soul is ready for your next adventure.</p><p>Step inside and enjoy the comfort of bucket seats, while staying cool with the refreshing air conditioning. This Soul is equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags, giving you peace of mind on every journey. Stay connected and entertained with the CD player and cruise control, perfect for long drives.</p><p><strong>Here are five of this Kia Souls standout features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Bold Red Exterior:</strong> Turn heads with the eye-catching red paint job thats sure to stand out in any crowd.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy plenty of room for passengers and cargo thanks to the versatile 5-door wagon design.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay comfortable even on chilly mornings with the convenience of heated side mirrors.</li><li><strong>Power Everything:</strong> Enjoy the ease of power windows, power locks, power steering, and power mirrors.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Engine:</strong> This 4-cylinder engine provides a balance of power and fuel efficiency, making it perfect for everyday driving.</li></ul><p>Come visit Paulette Auto Sales today for a test drive and experience the joy of driving this stylish and reliable Kia Soul!</p><p> </p>

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

VIN KNDJT2A68D7505162

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,509 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
