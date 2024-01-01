$7,888+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Soul
5dr Wgn Auto 2u
2013 Kia Soul
5dr Wgn Auto 2u
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
$7,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 135,509 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a fun and versatile ride that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Kia Soul 5dr Wgn Auto 2u, proudly offered by Paulette Auto Sales! This stylish red SUV/crossover packs a punch with its peppy 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission. With 135,509km on the odometer, this Soul is ready for your next adventure.
Step inside and enjoy the comfort of bucket seats, while staying cool with the refreshing air conditioning. This Soul is equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags, giving you peace of mind on every journey. Stay connected and entertained with the CD player and cruise control, perfect for long drives.
Here are five of this Kia Soul's standout features:
- Bold Red Exterior: Turn heads with the eye-catching red paint job that's sure to stand out in any crowd.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy plenty of room for passengers and cargo thanks to the versatile 5-door wagon design.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay comfortable even on chilly mornings with the convenience of heated side mirrors.
- Power Everything: Enjoy the ease of power windows, power locks, power steering, and power mirrors.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: This 4-cylinder engine provides a balance of power and fuel efficiency, making it perfect for everyday driving.
Come visit Paulette Auto Sales today for a test drive and experience the joy of driving this stylish and reliable Kia Soul!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales
Email Paulette Auto Sales
Paulette Auto Sales
Paulette Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-507-XXXX(click to show)
613-507-9910
Alternate Numbers833-241-0443
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910