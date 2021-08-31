Menu
2013 Mazda CX-5

155,000 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing


+ taxes & licensing

GS BACK UP CAM - HEATED SEATS - CLEAN CARFAX

GS BACK UP CAM - HEATED SEATS - CLEAN CARFAX

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6



+ taxes & licensing

155,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7689379
  • Stock #: 9986A
  • VIN: JM3KE2CE0D0144528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 9986A
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Known for its great fuel efficiency, the CX-5 also packs a sporty feel with its Skyactiv engine! This unit comes equipped with a backup cam, power driver's seat, heated front seats, power windows, locks and doors, is navigation ready and has a clean CARFAX.


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

