2013 MINI Cooper Countryman

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8611697

8611697 Stock #: 10173A

10173A VIN: WMWZC5C5XDWP33045

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Blue

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 10173A

Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

