2013 MINI Cooper Countryman

130,000 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2013 MINI Cooper Countryman

2013 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper S LOW KM - PANORAMIC MOON ROOF - HEATED LEATHER

2013 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper S LOW KM - PANORAMIC MOON ROOF - HEATED LEATHER

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

130,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8611697
  Stock #: 10173A
  VIN: WMWZC5C5XDWP33045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10173A
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your 2013 Mini Cooper S Countryman is a fantastically fuel-efficient AWD SUV that is a ton of fun to drive! It has very low KM for its year and is packed with a ton of great features! Backup sensors, full leather interior, heated front seats, push-button start, paddle shifting and a full panoramic moonroof!


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

