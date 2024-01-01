$9,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Frontier
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 8387
- Mileage 196,037 KM
Vehicle Description
This is a tricky one! It seems like you're missing some key details about this Nissan, like the model and engine size. Without that information, it's hard to give a truly compelling description.
However, I can still put together a general overview:
This white Nissan, available at Paulette Auto Sales, is a reliable and well-equipped used car. While the odometer reads 196,037 km, this vehicle boasts a range of features designed to make your driving experience comfortable and safe. It's equipped with all the essentials, like air conditioning, power windows, locks, and mirrors, as well as additional conveniences like cruise control and a CD player.
To truly capture the attention of potential buyers, we need more information about the specific model and engine. Is it a compact car, a spacious SUV, or something else? Knowing the engine size will help us understand its performance and fuel efficiency.
Here are five features that would be particularly appealing to potential buyers, but we need more information to tailor them:
- [Engine Type & Size]: This will help determine its power and fuel efficiency, which are key selling points.
- [Model & Interior Space]: Whether it's a roomy sedan or a practical hatchback, highlighting the interior space is important.
- [Safety Features]: Mention specific safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and airbags.
- [Specific Feature 1]: This could be a unique or luxurious feature like a sunroof or heated seats.
- [Specific Feature 2]: Another feature that sets it apart from the competition.
Once you provide more details about this Nissan, I can create a much more effective and enticing description for Paulette Auto Sales!
