196,037 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
196,037KM
VIN 1N6AD0CW2DN748487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 8387
  • Mileage 196,037 KM

Vehicle Description

This is a tricky one! It seems like you're missing some key details about this Nissan, like the model and engine size. Without that information, it's hard to give a truly compelling description.

However, I can still put together a general overview:

This white Nissan, available at Paulette Auto Sales, is a reliable and well-equipped used car. While the odometer reads 196,037 km, this vehicle boasts a range of features designed to make your driving experience comfortable and safe. It's equipped with all the essentials, like air conditioning, power windows, locks, and mirrors, as well as additional conveniences like cruise control and a CD player.

To truly capture the attention of potential buyers, we need more information about the specific model and engine. Is it a compact car, a spacious SUV, or something else? Knowing the engine size will help us understand its performance and fuel efficiency.

Here are five features that would be particularly appealing to potential buyers, but we need more information to tailor them:

  • [Engine Type & Size]: This will help determine its power and fuel efficiency, which are key selling points.
  • [Model & Interior Space]: Whether it's a roomy sedan or a practical hatchback, highlighting the interior space is important.
  • [Safety Features]: Mention specific safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and airbags.
  • [Specific Feature 1]: This could be a unique or luxurious feature like a sunroof or heated seats.
  • [Specific Feature 2]: Another feature that sets it apart from the competition.

Once you provide more details about this Nissan, I can create a much more effective and enticing description for Paulette Auto Sales!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910

