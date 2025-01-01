Menu
This 2013 Nissan Rogue S comes equipped with: --> Front Wheel Drive and Power Steering --> ABS Brake System with Traction and Stability Control --> Brake Assist and Cruise Control --> Heated Exterior Mirrors --> Steering Wheel Audio Controls --> Remote Keyless Entry and Power Lock Doors To enjoy the full Petrie Ford experience

2013 Nissan Rogue

148,091 KM

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
12457158

Petrie Ford

1388 Bath Road, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-546-2211

Used
148,091KM
VIN JN8AS5MT9DW041573

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 148,091 KM

This 2013 Nissan Rogue S comes equipped with:

--> Front Wheel Drive and Power Steering
--> ABS Brake System with Traction and Stability Control
--> Brake Assist and Cruise Control
--> Heated Exterior Mirrors
--> Steering Wheel Audio Controls
--> Remote Keyless Entry and Power Lock Doors

To enjoy the full Petrie Ford experience


http://www.petrieford.com/used/Nissan-Rogue-2013-id12171655.html

call (613)-546-2211 or visit our dealership located at 1388 Bath Road
Kingston to schedule a test drive today!

