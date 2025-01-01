$7,495+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Rogue
2013 Nissan Rogue
S
Location
Petrie Ford
1388 Bath Road, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-546-2211
$7,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
148,091KM
VIN JN8AS5MT9DW041573
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 148,091 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2013 Nissan Rogue S comes equipped with:
--> Front Wheel Drive and Power Steering
--> ABS Brake System with Traction and Stability Control
--> Brake Assist and Cruise Control
--> Heated Exterior Mirrors
--> Steering Wheel Audio Controls
--> Remote Keyless Entry and Power Lock Doors
To enjoy the full Petrie Ford experience
http://www.petrieford.com/used/Nissan-Rogue-2013-id12171655.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
call (613)-546-2211 or visit our dealership located at 1388 Bath Road
Kingston to schedule a test drive today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Petrie Ford
1388 Bath Road, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
2013 Nissan Rogue