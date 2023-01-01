$9,588+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Sentra
SL / Backup Camera / Sunroof
613-507-9910
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10034937
- VIN: 3N1AB7APXDL619073
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 181,242 KM
Vehicle Description
Features include a Fuel Efficient 1.8L 4cyl Engine, Leather Interior, Navigation, CD Player, Sunroof / Moonroof, Push Button Start, Dual Climate Control, Touchscreen with Bluetooth / Satellite Radio, Alloy Wheels, and so much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Vehicle Features
