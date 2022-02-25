Menu
2013 Nissan Sentra

161,811 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2013 Nissan Sentra

2013 Nissan Sentra

SV- Certified

2013 Nissan Sentra

SV- Certified

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

161,811KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8417520
  Stock #: P01422A
  VIN: 3N1AB7AP8DL606239

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  Body Style Sedan
  Stock # P01422A
  Mileage 161,811 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified!

Thanks to competitive pricing, admirable fuel economy, and a well-appointed cabin, this Nissan Sentra is a strong choice in the compact class. This 2013 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

This Nissan Sentra completely redefines what an affordable car can be and proves the good life is well within reach. It has tasteful styling inside and out, advanced features you'll love, and a huge interior with surprising luxuries. The drive is good too with a smooth, fuel-efficient drivetrain. See what you've been missing in this Nissan Sentra. This sedan has 161,811 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 130HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/


THE CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED ADVANTAGE
Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer's Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, and an Exchange Privilege.
OUR VEHICLES ARE PRE-OWNED. IT DOESN’T MEAN WE LOVE THEM ANY LESS.



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

MAGNETIC GREY METALLIC, Cruise Control, MP3 Player, Engine Immobilizer, Trip Computer, Driver Air Bag, Power Steering, Satellite Radio, Passenger Air Bag, CD Player, ABS, Traction Control, Automatic Headlights, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Auxiliary Audi...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

1-866-549-1311
