2013 Nissan Sentra
SV- Certified
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
161,811KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8417520
- Stock #: P01422A
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP8DL606239
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Stock # P01422A
- Mileage 161,811 KM
Vehicle Description
Thanks to competitive pricing, admirable fuel economy, and a well-appointed cabin, this Nissan Sentra is a strong choice in the compact class. This 2013 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This Nissan Sentra completely redefines what an affordable car can be and proves the good life is well within reach. It has tasteful styling inside and out, advanced features you'll love, and a huge interior with surprising luxuries. The drive is good too with a smooth, fuel-efficient drivetrain. See what you've been missing in this Nissan Sentra. This sedan has 161,811 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 130HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
THE CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED ADVANTAGE
Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer’s Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, and an Exchange Privilege.
OUR VEHICLES ARE PRE-OWNED. IT DOESN’T MEAN WE LOVE THEM ANY LESS.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
MAGNETIC GREY METALLIC, Cruise Control, MP3 Player, Engine Immobilizer, Trip Computer, Driver Air Bag, Power Steering, Satellite Radio, Passenger Air Bag, CD Player, ABS, Traction Control, Automatic Headlights, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Auxiliary Audi...
