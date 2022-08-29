$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 RAM 1500
Sport- CERTIFIED
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
122,711KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9143464
- Stock #: 22598AA
- VIN: 1C6RR7HT6DS717427
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 122,711 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2013 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This Extended Cab 4X4 pickup has 122,711 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7HT6DS717427.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
THE CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED ADVANTAGE
Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer’s Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, and an Exchange Privilege.
OUR VEHICLES ARE PRE-OWNED. IT DOESN’T MEAN WE LOVE THEM ANY LESS.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
5.7L HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT V8 ENGINE (STD),25L SPORT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 6-speed auto trans,P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON OWL TIRES (STD),BLACK INTERIOR CLOTH BUCKET SEATS,3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO,REMOTE START & SECUR...
