2013 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 2 , 7 1 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9143464

9143464 Stock #: 22598AA

22598AA VIN: 1C6RR7HT6DS717427

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 122,711 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 5.7L HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT V8 ENGINE (STD),25L SPORT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 6-speed auto trans,P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON OWL TIRES (STD),BLACK INTERIOR CLOTH BUCKET SEATS,3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO,REMOTE START & SECUR...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.