2013 Subaru Forester...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 0 , 4 7 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10230419

10230419 Stock #: 10655

10655 VIN: JF2SHCBC0DG409513

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 180,470 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Powertrain 5 Speed Manual Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.