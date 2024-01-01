$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota RAV4
2013 Toyota RAV4
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
188,111KM
Used
VIN 2T3BFREV8DW061582
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24292A
- Mileage 188,111 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for an SUV, but don't want anything too big? The Toyota RAV4 could be just what you're looking for. This 2013 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The 2013 Toyota RAV4 is a strong performer at city and highway speeds. The RAV4 received fresh new styling inside and out for 2013, a standard 6-speed automatic transmission, rearview camera, touch screen control center, and safety technology such as blind-spot monitoring. The 2013 Toyota RAV4 feels well-balanced in just about every way. Off-the-line acceleration is adequate for getting up to speed on freeways without fear of being run off the road. The 2013 Toyota RAV4 has the performance, features and cabin accommodations to keep up with the popular mid sized compact SUV segment. This SUV has 188,111 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Heated Mirrors, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Front Side Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Floor Mats, Keyless Entry, Bucket Seats, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Temporary Spare Tire, Driver Air Bag, MP3 Player, Automa...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
