2013 Toyota Venza

95,857 KM

Details Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Ashie Motor Sales

613-532-6947

4DR WGN V6

Location

Ashie Motor Sales

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

613-532-6947

95,857KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9049888
  • VIN: 4T3ZK3BB7DU053894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,857 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

