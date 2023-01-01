2013 Volkswagen Beetle

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,288 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 4 , 5 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9754498

9754498 VIN: 3VWRL7AT7DM623471

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 134,550 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Heated Seats Quads / Captains Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Wheel Locks Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.