2013 Volkswagen Beetle

134,550 KM

$18,288

+ tax & licensing
$18,288

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2013 Volkswagen Beetle

2013 Volkswagen Beetle

2.0L TDI / Clean CarFax / Diesel / Manual

2013 Volkswagen Beetle

2.0L TDI / Clean CarFax / Diesel / Manual

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,288

+ taxes & licensing

134,550KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9754498
  • VIN: 3VWRL7AT7DM623471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 134,550 KM

Vehicle Description

Features include a 2.0L Turbo Diesel, 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, CD Player, Sunroof / Moonroof, Steering Wheel Audio Control, and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

