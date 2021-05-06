Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Audi A4

109,125 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2014 Audi A4

2014 Audi A4

2.0 Komfort Coming Soon! AWD! Leather! Sunroof!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Audi A4

2.0 Komfort Coming Soon! AWD! Leather! Sunroof!

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

109,125KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7055279
  • Stock #: 4802
  • VIN: WAUBFCFL5EN030922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4802
  • Mileage 109,125 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming Soon! 2014 Audi A4 Komfort! Only $14,888!!



Features include 2.0L Engine, All Wheel Drive, Leather, Heated Seats, Sunroof / Moonroof, CD Player, Power Drivers Seat, Alloy Wheels, and much more!



Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

2014 Audi A4 2.0 Kom...
 109,125 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Forte EX Co...
 72,134 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2018 MINI Cooper Cou...
 71,843 KM
$33,499 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory