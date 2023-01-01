Menu
2014 Audi RS 5

92,000 KM

2014 Audi RS 5

2014 Audi RS 5

2014 Audi RS 5

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

92,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10161786
  • Stock #: 23405A
  • VIN: WUAC6BFH1EN900276

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Convertible
  • Mileage 92,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One look is all it takes to understand the aggressive nature of the Audi RS 5. This 2014 Audi RS 5 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

This Audi RS 5 offers pure performance in a luxurious and refined package. The aggressive stance is intimidating without being gaudy, and the promise of thrills is more than backed up with its impressive drivetrain and suspension. This Audi RS 5 was built to perform at a higher level. This convertible has 92,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

All Wheel Drive, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Convertible Soft Top, Trip Computer, Front Side Air Bag, Climate Control, Heated Front Seat(s), Cruise Control, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Mirror(s), Universal...

