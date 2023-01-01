$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2014 Audi RS 5
2014 Audi RS 5
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
92,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10161786
- Stock #: 23405A
- VIN: WUAC6BFH1EN900276
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Convertible
- Mileage 92,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This Audi RS 5 offers pure performance in a luxurious and refined package. The aggressive stance is intimidating without being gaudy, and the promise of thrills is more than backed up with its impressive drivetrain and suspension. This Audi RS 5 was built to perform at a higher level. This convertible has 92,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
All Wheel Drive, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Convertible Soft Top, Trip Computer, Front Side Air Bag, Climate Control, Heated Front Seat(s), Cruise Control, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Mirror(s), Universal...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Taylor Automall
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4