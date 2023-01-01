2014 Buick Enclave

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 0 , 6 4 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10477134

10477134 Stock #: 10738

10738 VIN: 5GAKVCKD5EJ265270

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 90,641 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.