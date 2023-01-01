Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Buick Enclave

90,641 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2014 Buick Enclave

2014 Buick Enclave

Premium 7 SEATER - LEATHER - ONLY 90,000KM

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Buick Enclave

Premium 7 SEATER - LEATHER - ONLY 90,000KM

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 10477134
  2. 10477134
  3. 10477134
  4. 10477134
  5. 10477134
  6. 10477134
  7. 10477134
  8. 10477134
  9. 10477134
  10. 10477134
  11. 10477134
  12. 10477134
  13. 10477134
  14. 10477134
  15. 10477134
  16. 10477134
  17. 10477134
  18. 10477134
  19. 10477134
  20. 10477134
  21. 10477134
  22. 10477134
  23. 10477134
  24. 10477134
  25. 10477134
  26. 10477134
  27. 10477134
  28. 10477134
  29. 10477134
  30. 10477134
  31. 10477134
  32. 10477134
  33. 10477134
  34. 10477134
  35. 10477134
  36. 10477134
  37. 10477134
  38. 10477134
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
90,641KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10477134
  • Stock #: 10738
  • VIN: 5GAKVCKD5EJ265270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 90,641 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2014 Buick Enclave Premium, experience the height of comfort and functionality. 3.6L V6 SIDI engine with AWD, Power liftgate, 3rd row seating, Leather-appointed seating, Navigation, Backup Cam, Buick IntelliLink Radio with 6.5-inch diagonal color touch-screen display, Remote vehicle starter system
and so much more!


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle (Sales) Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Joe (Finance) Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian (Finance) Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

2012 Hyundai Santa F...
 169,775 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda CX-5 GT L...
 36,492 KM
$34,000 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Trave...
 132,000 KM
$18,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory