2014 Buick Encore
Leather- Leather Seats - Bluetooth
2014 Buick Encore
Leather- Leather Seats - Bluetooth
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
Used
191,845KM
VIN KL4CJGSBXEB649814
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 25557A
- Mileage 191,845 KM
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats!
For a premium compact SUV that won't break the bank, the Buick Encore is an excellent value. This 2014 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The Buick Encore is a premium compact crossover SUV that offers the functionality you want and the fuel savings you need. It gives you a quiet, comfortable ride and a long list of technology and safety features that make it an excellent choice for the smaller family on the go. This SUV has 191,845 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Rear Camera, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (STD), Front Head Air Bag, Climate Control, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Tires - Front Performance, Power Windows, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Seat Memory, Bluetooth Connection, Rear Head Air Bag
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2014 Buick Encore