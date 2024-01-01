Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Leather Seats, Bluetooth, MyLink, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Controls, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows</b><br> <br> Get inspired to tackle your daily drive when you get behind the wheel of our incredible 2014 Chevrolet Cruze. This 2014 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Kingston. <br> <br>The compact 2014 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a size that makes it easy to live with. Who says compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This sedan has 120,400 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!<br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

120,400 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
120,400KM
VIN 1G1PE5SB3E7365145

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 120,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, MyLink, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Controls, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows

Get inspired to tackle your daily drive when you get behind the wheel of our incredible 2014 Chevrolet Cruze. This 2014 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

The compact 2014 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a size that makes it easy to live with. Who says compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This sedan has 120,400 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-CYLINDER (STD), Keyless Entry, Heated Mirrors, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Auxiliary Audio Input, Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Front Side Air Bag, Traction Control, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, ABS, Automatic...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Automall

Used 2011 Honda Civic Sdn SE for sale in Kingston, ON
2011 Honda Civic Sdn SE 101,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Terrain SLE for sale in Kingston, ON
2017 GMC Terrain SLE 96,417 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Corvette 1LT- Low Mileage for sale in Kingston, ON
2023 Chevrolet Corvette 1LT- Low Mileage 4,082 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Taylor Automall

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Cruze