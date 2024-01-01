$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
2LT
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
2LT
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
120,400KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1PE5SB3E7365145
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 120,400 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, MyLink, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Controls, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows
Get inspired to tackle your daily drive when you get behind the wheel of our incredible 2014 Chevrolet Cruze. This 2014 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The compact 2014 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a size that makes it easy to live with. Who says compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This sedan has 120,400 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Get inspired to tackle your daily drive when you get behind the wheel of our incredible 2014 Chevrolet Cruze. This 2014 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The compact 2014 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a size that makes it easy to live with. Who says compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This sedan has 120,400 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-CYLINDER (STD), Keyless Entry, Heated Mirrors, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Auxiliary Audio Input, Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Front Side Air Bag, Traction Control, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, ABS, Automatic...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Taylor Automall
2011 Honda Civic Sdn SE 101,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 GMC Terrain SLE 96,417 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Chevrolet Corvette 1LT- Low Mileage 4,082 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Taylor Automall
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-549-XXXX(click to show)
613-549-1311
Alternate Numbers1-866-549-1311
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2014 Chevrolet Cruze