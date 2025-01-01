Menu
Account
Sign In
Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Cruise Control, SiriusXM! The Chevy Cruze is more than just another compact. Its a fun car that youll be excited to drive. This 2014 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Kingston. The compact 2014 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a size that makes it easy to live with. Who says compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This sedan has 173,587 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Siriusxm. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311! Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

173,587 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Watch This Vehicle
12726663

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
173,587KM
VIN 1G1PC5SB2E7340811

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 173,587 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Cruise Control, SiriusXM! The Chevy Cruze is more than just another compact. It's a fun car that you'll be excited to drive. This 2014 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Kingston. The compact 2014 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a size that makes it easy to live with. Who says compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This sedan has 173,587 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Siriusxm. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311! Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Gasoline Fuel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Automall

Used 2016 Chevrolet Trax LTZ- Heated Seats - Remote Start for sale in Kingston, ON
2016 Chevrolet Trax LTZ- Heated Seats - Remote Start 94,007 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Trax Premier- Sunroof - Heated Seats for sale in Kingston, ON
2020 Chevrolet Trax Premier- Sunroof - Heated Seats 134,159 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Buick Enclave Premium- Leather Seats - Heated Seats for sale in Kingston, ON
2013 Buick Enclave Premium- Leather Seats - Heated Seats 232,569 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Taylor Automall

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2014 Chevrolet Cruze