2014 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 173,587 KM
Vehicle Description
Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Cruise Control, SiriusXM! The Chevy Cruze is more than just another compact. It's a fun car that you'll be excited to drive. This 2014 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Kingston. The compact 2014 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a size that makes it easy to live with. Who says compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This sedan has 173,587 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Siriusxm. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311! Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Taylor Automall
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
