Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

83,055 KM

Details Description Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT POWERGROUP, A/C, LOW MILEAGE!!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT POWERGROUP, A/C, LOW MILEAGE!!

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

  1. 6432424
  2. 6432424
  3. 6432424
  4. 6432424
  5. 6432424
  6. 6432424
  7. 6432424
  8. 6432424
  9. 6432424
  10. 6432424
  11. 6432424
  12. 6432424
  13. 6432424
  14. 6432424
  15. 6432424
  16. 6432424
  17. 6432424
  18. 6432424
  19. 6432424
  20. 6432424
  21. 6432424
Contact Seller

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

83,055KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6432424
  • Stock #: 201356
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB6E7392278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 201356
  • Mileage 83,055 KM

Vehicle Description

POWERGROUP, A/C, LOW MILEAGE!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston

2017 Nissan Rogue SL...
 68,922 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Forte EX HE...
 36,248 KM
$16,495 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Soul EX ALL...
 45,000 KM
$14,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

Call Dealer

888-239-XXXX

(click to show)

888-239-7066

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory