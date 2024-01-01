$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Impala
LT- Bluetooth - SiriusXM
2014 Chevrolet Impala
LT- Bluetooth - SiriusXM
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
189,113KM
Used
VIN 2G1125S33E9208771
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24365A
- Mileage 189,113 KM
Vehicle Description
Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Power Seats!
This Impala offers an appealing blend of style, space, and power. This 2014 Chevrolet Impala is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
All new for 2014, the Chevrolet Impala is a fully modern car, with a gorgeous new exterior, a spacious, well-built cabin, a comfortable ride, and a host of new tech features. Chevy Impala is not only roomy, it finally has the composed ride and precise steering you expect in a modern sedan. It deserves consideration if you're shopping for a full-size sedan. This sedan has 189,113 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Power Door Locks, Power Mirror(s), Security System, Tires - Rear Performance, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Cruise Control, Front Side Air Bag, Keyless Entry, Bucket Seats, Remote Trunk Release, Navigation from Telematics, Heated Mirrors, Adjustable Steering Wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
2014 Chevrolet Impala