2014 Chevrolet Impala
LT- Certified - Bluetooth
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
142,656KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8813324
- Stock #: 22461A
- VIN: 2G1125S38E9113493
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 142,656 KM
Vehicle Description
With its appealing blend of style, space and power, the Chevrolet Impala is a force to be reckoned with among full-size sedans -Edmunds This 2014 Chevrolet Impala is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
All new for 2014, the Chevrolet Impala is a fully modern car, with a gorgeous new exterior, a spacious, well-built cabin, a comfortable ride, and a host of new tech features. Chevy Impala is not only roomy, it finally has the composed ride and precise steering you expect in a modern sedan. It deserves consideration if you're shopping for a full-size sedan. This sedan has 142,656 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Door Locks,Power Mirror(s),Security System,Tires - Rear Performance,Passenger Adjustable Lumbar,Cruise Control,Front Side Air Bag,Keyless Entry,Bucket Seats,Remote Trunk Release,Navigation from Telematics,Heated Mirrors,Adjustable Steering Wheel,...
