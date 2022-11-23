Menu
2014 Chevrolet Impala

63,575 KM

Details Description Features

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

LS- Bluetooth - SiriusXM

2014 Chevrolet Impala

LS- Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

63,575KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9412117
  Stock #: 14009
  VIN: 2G11Y5SLXE9114837

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue Ray Metallic
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 63,575 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows!

The 2014 Chevrolet Impala doesn't only offer great looks, it also has an abundance of interior space, family-friendly features, and top safety and reliability ratings. This 2014 Chevrolet Impala is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

All new for 2014, the Chevrolet Impala is a fully modern car, with a gorgeous new exterior, a spacious, well-built cabin, a comfortable ride, and a host of new tech features. Chevy Impala is not only roomy, it finally has the composed ride and precise steering you expect in a modern sedan. It deserves consideration if you're shopping for a full-size sedan. This low mileage sedan has just 63,575 kms. It's blue ray metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 196HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

ENGINE ECOTEC 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI -inc: variable valve timing (VVT) intake variable valve lift (iVVL) (STD), Front Head Air Bag, Power Driver Seat, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Steel Wheels, Bluetooth Connection, Cloth Seats, Steering Wheel...

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

1-866-549-1311
