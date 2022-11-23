$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Impala
LS- Bluetooth - SiriusXM
63,575KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9412117
- Stock #: 14009
- VIN: 2G11Y5SLXE9114837
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Ray Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 63,575 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2014 Chevrolet Impala doesn't only offer great looks, it also has an abundance of interior space, family-friendly features, and top safety and reliability ratings. This 2014 Chevrolet Impala is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
All new for 2014, the Chevrolet Impala is a fully modern car, with a gorgeous new exterior, a spacious, well-built cabin, a comfortable ride, and a host of new tech features. Chevy Impala is not only roomy, it finally has the composed ride and precise steering you expect in a modern sedan. It deserves consideration if you're shopping for a full-size sedan. This low mileage sedan has just 63,575 kms. It's blue ray metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 196HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
ENGINE ECOTEC 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI -inc: variable valve timing (VVT) intake variable valve lift (iVVL) (STD), Front Head Air Bag, Power Driver Seat, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Steel Wheels, Bluetooth Connection, Cloth Seats, Steering Wheel...
